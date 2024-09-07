Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,722 shares of company stock worth $20,986,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.