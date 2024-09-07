Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ciena from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 119.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,146 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after buying an additional 523,313 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ciena by 1,944.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,961,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

