Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,009,000 after buying an additional 996,326 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 621,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,258,000 after acquiring an additional 512,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $555,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 21,040,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,646,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $57.09.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,659,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.