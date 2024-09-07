CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Get CI&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CI&T

CI&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of CI&T

NYSE CINT opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.