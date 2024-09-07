Citigroup Begins Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Saturday, August 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.08.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,639,660. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.