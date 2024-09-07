Clorox’s (CLX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Clorox to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.50.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.81 on Friday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 252.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

