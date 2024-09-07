Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 687 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 18,549,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,988,055. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

