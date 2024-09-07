Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $472.35. The company had a trading volume of 433,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,089. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

