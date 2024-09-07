Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after purchasing an additional 130,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.60.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

