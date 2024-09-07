Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.57. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.41.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

