Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

