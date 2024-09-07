Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 732 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,187,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.14. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.