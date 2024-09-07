Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.58. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 649,056 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

