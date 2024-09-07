Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,155 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 36,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 144,328 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,253 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 182,456 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,838,558 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,942 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,245 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

CTSH stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 2,510,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.