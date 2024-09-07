Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 19,248 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

