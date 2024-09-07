Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 235,897 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 18,549,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,988,055. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

