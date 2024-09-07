Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 141,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $193.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day moving average is $174.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

