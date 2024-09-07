Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $294,253,000 after buying an additional 287,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,264,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.