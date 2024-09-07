Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $82.00 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.