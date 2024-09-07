Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 782,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,519,000 after purchasing an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

