Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 730 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

