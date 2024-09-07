CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 6.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 702,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,991,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $863.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

