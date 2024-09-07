Comparing Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Sumo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34% Sumo Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Sumo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $118.06 million 1.01 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.09 Sumo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sumo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Skillz and Sumo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sumo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 91.85%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Sumo Group.

Summary

Skillz beats Sumo Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also provides financing services. Sumo Group Plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

