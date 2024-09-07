Comparing WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -118.43% -59.94% -38.65% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Onfolio and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.31%. Given WISeKey International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Onfolio.

This table compares Onfolio and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $5.89 million 0.78 -$8.15 million ($1.52) -0.59 WISeKey International $30.92 million 0.48 -$15.36 million N/A N/A

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WISeKey International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Onfolio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

