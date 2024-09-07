Compound 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.80 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Compound has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $356.99 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $41.14 or 0.00075884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006859 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,259 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

