Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LODE
Comstock Stock Performance
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 230.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Comstock
In other news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.07% of Comstock worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.