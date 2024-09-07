Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Comstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LODE

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 230.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Comstock

In other news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.07% of Comstock worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.