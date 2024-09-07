Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00.

CFLT stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

