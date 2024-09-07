Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $553.86 million and approximately $24.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,432.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.82 or 0.00554482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00115069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00309875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00081396 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,040,344,559 coins and its circulating supply is 4,340,343,518 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,040,164,709.14 with 4,340,164,694.31 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12594427 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $27,007,219.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

