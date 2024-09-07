CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. CONMED has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 18.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,386,000 after buying an additional 447,498 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CONMED by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,931,000 after buying an additional 289,996 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 36.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,349,000 after buying an additional 345,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CONMED by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

