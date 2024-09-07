Contrasting Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) & Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.51, meaning that its stock price is 5,051% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 29.44% 21.18% 14.45%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Columbine Valley Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 6 0 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 3.82 $388.30 million $2.01 11.72

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

