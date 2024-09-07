Contrasting Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) & Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $520.10 million 3.22 $192.94 million $1.05 8.79 Reliq Health Technologies $6.70 million 1.31 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Dundee Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 34.73% 15.87% 13.79% Reliq Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Reliq Health Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

