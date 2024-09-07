Cool Company Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

NYSE:CLCO opened at $11.62 on Friday. Cool has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $464.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

