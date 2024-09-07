Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,521 shares of company stock valued at $102,328 and sold 31,425 shares valued at $297,749. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $21,973,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

