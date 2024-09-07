Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $876.68. 2,074,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $857.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $918.93. The stock has a market cap of $388.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $828.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

