Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 426,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 56,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.