Cqs Us LLC Increases Stock Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Cqs Us LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the quarter. Ur-Energy accounts for about 4.7% of Cqs Us LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cqs Us LLC owned 4.14% of Ur-Energy worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 241,036 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 2,804,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URG. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

