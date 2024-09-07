Cqs Us LLC Takes Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Equinox Gold makes up 0.9% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 201,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 3,156,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.31.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

