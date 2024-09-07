Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.52

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.52 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 199.30 ($2.62). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 200.40 ($2.64), with a volume of 3,141,238 shares trading hands.

CRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.40 ($3.02).

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,926.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,000.00%.

In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($34,013.81). 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

