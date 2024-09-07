Critical Survey: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $126.13 million 3.06 $23.19 million $0.57 29.39 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $70.18 million 4.17 $18.21 million $2.83 18.02

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carter Bankshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 5.41% 4.09% 0.32% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 14.14% 11.27% 0.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

