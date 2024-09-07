CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Reduced by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 2.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.89, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.