CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Declares Final Dividend of $2.20

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 2.203 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th. This is a positive change from CSL’s previous final dividend of $1.99.
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80.
In other CSL news, insider Carolyn Hewson bought 193 shares of CSL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$305.34 ($207.71) per share, with a total value of A$58,930.04 ($40,088.46). In other CSL news, insider Carolyn Hewson purchased 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$305.34 ($207.71) per share, with a total value of A$58,930.04 ($40,088.46). Also, insider Paul McKenzie bought 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$306.03 ($208.18) per share, with a total value of A$2,532,398.25 ($1,722,719.90). Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
