Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.21. 486,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

