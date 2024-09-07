Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $100.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $100,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.03. The stock had a trading volume of 471,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

