Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

