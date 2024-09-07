Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $825.04. 1,070,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $762.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $863.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

