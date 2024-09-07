Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,486 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,638 shares of company stock worth $4,712,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.90. 1,523,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,238. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.08. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

