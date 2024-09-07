Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 2,844 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,411,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.75. The company has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

