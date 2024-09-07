Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 18,549,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,988,055. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

