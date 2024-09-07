Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

MCO traded down $8.41 on Friday, hitting $475.44. The company had a trading volume of 689,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,927. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $490.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.36. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

