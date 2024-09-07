CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.48.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.